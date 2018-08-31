The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission says it has taken into custody four suspected job racketeers arrested by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Spokesperson of the commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said that the suspects were apprehended in Kano.

According to her, the four are members of a criminal syndicate specialised in defrauding unsuspecting job seekers with fake employment letters.

Okoduwa identified them as Jibrin Babagana, 42; Ado Abdu, 61; Sabo Abdullahi, 52 and Salisu Abubakar, 35.

She said: “They were arrested by men of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Kano for issuing scam NIS employment letters and handed over to ICPC.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects defrauded six persons to the tune of N900, 000 by assuring them of employment at the cost of N150, 000 each.

“They have been granted bail by the commission and will be released as soon as the bail conditions are met pending investigations to unravel the full extent of their alleged crime.”