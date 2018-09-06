The alleged linchpin of a job racketeering gang that was smashed by the Nigeria Immigration Service officers and the members handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, Mohammed Rabiu Isa, 48, has been arrested by operatives of the Kano State office of the Commission.

Four suspected members of the criminal syndicate that specialized in duping unsuspecting job-seekers with fake employment letters, while being under the custody of ICPC had claimed during preliminary investigations that they were working for Isa as he was the one who issued them with the letters used for defrauding their victims, which led to his arrest.

Preliminary investigations had also revealed that the suspects defrauded six persons to the tune of N900,000 by assuring them of employment with the NIS at the cost of N150,000 each.

Mohammed has been granted administrative bail by the Commission and will be released as soon as he fulfils the bail conditions.

All the suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.