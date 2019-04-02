<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent Corrupt Parctices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has launched the Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG).

The anti-graft agency launched the initiative in partnership with civil society organisations (CSOs) and the media.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja on Tuesday, Bolaji Owasanoye, ICPC chairman, said constituency projects were intended for development of the society but they have been enmeshed in controversy.

Owasanoye said rather than address address the needs of Nigerians, many of these projects have become avenues for corruption.

“Over the years, constituency projects have become enmeshed in controversy between non-state actors, the promoters of the projects and the communities that are supposed to benefit from the projects,” he said.

“The concern is that in Nigeria, rather than address the needs of constituents, many constituency projects have become avenues for corruption.

“Reports of internal bickering amongst legislators and revelations of haphazard allocation of projects reveal the underbelly of the entire process.

“For 2017, a total of 1,228 in the 2017 budget for constituency projects were tracked for performance as at June 2018. Out of these, 478 were completed, 173 in unspecified location, 200 on going, 13 abandoned, while 364 were not started (Tracka.ng).”

The ICPC chairman said the level of delivery has necessitated the formation of the Constituency Projects Tracking Group.

“The formation of a Constituency Projects Tracking Group will enhance the commission’s ability to proactively prevent and eradicate the diversion of public funds by any public officer or collaborator,” he said.

“Any public officer, legislator or civil servant that attempts to sabotage the projects can also be quickly identified, and investigated/prosecuted, if violations of the ICPC act 2000, or any other law prohibiting corruption, are established.”

Also speaking at the event, Yusuf Ali, managing editor, northern region, The Nation newspaper, said the country will not witness good governance if corruption is not fought.

“Why do we need to fight corruption? To promote good governance,” Ali said.

“In the last 20 years, nobody has accounted for any project. If there is will, the will would always be a way.

“How many of us can remember any constituency projects? I have never seen anyone in my constituency.”

Ali said those who are supposed to benefit from the projects are not aware.

“The lawmakers take advantage to divert allocation for it. The media should follow the money at all level.”

The Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation (CNJF), OrderPaper are among the constituency projects tracking group.