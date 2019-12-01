<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent Corruption Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has kick start verification of constituency projects in Benue state.

The exercise tagged ‘My constituency, my Projects is meant to tracked all projects budget in 2015 appropriation by the ICPC officials.

An assistant commissioner in ICPC who led the delegation of Constituency projects Monitoring Group ( CPMG) to Benue Mr.Jimoh Sulahiman told The Nation that the federal government has spent huge sums of money on constituency projects and desire to see result so that people in the rural areas can benefit from government intervention .

Mr .Sulahiman #tated further that some of the projects are some times poorly executed, not Completed or even abandoned after collected money, hence, the ICPC is tracking and verifying the projects .

He said at the end of the verification exercise those found wanting would be made to return the money or both face the law .

The Constituency Projects Monitoring Group (CPMG) of the ICPC verified projects in Aliade and Ikpyongo town in Gwer east local Government area and another water projects in Augustian community in Kanshio and New GRA all in Makurdi local government area of Benue and expressed satisfaction with quality of work done .

At Aliade gigantic water work with capacity of 120, 000 litres the traditional rural of Igyohov (Mue Ter) Chief John Wunde commended Senator George AkUme who attracted the projects to his community which he said had been of great help in the water need of hiss subjects.

The ICPC team on their charged the communities to guard the projects jealously now that the person who attracted them is no longer there in he senate .

Chief Wunde assured that his community has set up machinery to guard against vandals and commended the ICPC officials for the visit which he said has put some contractors on their toes