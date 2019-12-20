<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has invited Babangida Nguroje, governing council chairman of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), for allegedly violating the ICPC act.

Nguroje, a former deputy speaker of the house of representatives, is expected to appear before Hassan Mohammed, ICPC’s acting director of investigation, on Monday.

In a letter dated December 16 and addressed to Nguroje, Mohammed said the NIPC board chairman is being invited for questioning over alleged violation of the ICPC act.

The acting director also asked the chairman to extend the invitation to other members of the board.

“The commission is investigating a case that borders on an alleged violation of the provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 wherein it becomes necessary to recourse to your organisation,” he said.

“Pursuant to section 28 of the said act, you are requested to inform the governing council members to appear for an interview with the undersigned at the commission’s headquarters at 1000 hours.

“They are appear on the dates indicated against their names; Rt. Hon Babangida Nguroje Monday 23rd December 2019, Mr Adebayo Odejinmi Monday 23rd December 2019, Mrs Folake Abdulrazaq Monday 23rd December 2019, Mrs Grace Gekpe Monday 23rd December 2019, Bar Ayanlowo Obisesan Tuesday 24th December, Mr Eloho Samuel Tuesday 24th December, Dr Uwatt Uwatt Bassey Tuesday 24th December, Sunday Akpan Edet Tuesday 24th December, Ambassador Mustapha Suileman Tuesday 24th December.

“They are expected to come along with any one of the following; a lawyer, a justice of peace, a staff of the legal aid council or any individual of your choice.”