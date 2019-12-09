<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said on Monday it would fight corruption according to the full dictates of the law.

The Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, stated this after “a walk to mark” at the 2019 International Anti-corruption Day in Kaduna.

Owasanoye, who was represented by the ICPC Commissioner in Kaduna Office, Malam Shehu Yahaya, said the Commission would ensure that the anti-corruption crusade positively affects governance and well-being of Nigerians.

He said: “The days of impunity are over and the warning must be given loud and clear, that the corrupt will be dealt with firmly with the degree of ruthlessness that the law permits.

“The battle against corruption is currently raging and it is our belief that it is not the sole responsibility of the ICPC or government, but a collective responsibility.

“As we explore the option of collaboration and cooperation in the fight against corruption, we shall intensify activities to detect and investigate acts of corruption, embezzlement of public funds and abuse of office.”

The ICPC chief said the objective of the walk was to raise awareness among the public on the ills of corruption and mobilise public support for the anti-graft war.