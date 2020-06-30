



The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has declared one Gloria Obioma Elih, a former staff wanted for allegedly demanding and receiving gratification from officials of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources who were being investigated.

The ICPC disclosed this in a statement released on Tuesday via its official Twitter account stating that Criminal charges were filed against Elih, who was also a former staff of the commission before an FCT High Court presided over by Hon. Justice Adeniyi.

According to the commission, Elih allegedly demanded and received gratification from officials of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources who were being investigated and all efforts to serve her and procure her attendance in court have proved abortive.

The commission also gave numbers to be contacted should anyone know her whereabouts.





The tweet reads “The person whose picture appears above, Gloria Obioma Elih, is hereby declared WANTED by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC).

“Criminal charges were filed by ICPC against Elih, a former staff of the Commission, before an FCT High Court presided over by Hon. Justice Adeniyi for allegedly demanding and receiving gratification from officials of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources who were being investigated.

“She is declared wanted as all efforts to serve her and procure her attendance in court have proved abortive.

“Elih is an indigene of Anambra State and speaks English and Igbo languages fluently. She is 44 years old and dark in complexion.

“Her last known address is El-Salem Estate in Lugbe, Abuja.

“Anyone who has useful information on her whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station.