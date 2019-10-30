<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared Mr. Tony Aiyejina wanted.

Mr. Aiyejina is wanted for allegedly impersonating the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, and for defrauding an unsuspecting citizen of the sum of N2.5m, by promising to secure a federal appointment for her.

Mr. Aiyejina initially demanded N10m from the victim, which and requested that it should be deposited into his United Bank For Africa (UBA) account.

His address, according to his bank record is No 15 Jose Martins Street, Line 2, Asokoro, Abuja.

Anyone who has useful information on his whereabouts should report to ICPC headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station.

You can also report through ICPC Toll-Free lines: 0803-123-0280, 0803-123-0281, 0803-123-0282, 0705-699-0190, 0705-699-0191 and 0800-CALL-ICPC (0800-2255-4272)