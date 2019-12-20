<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, said on Thursday it had secured a final forfeiture order against 25 Abuja properties belonging to the Shehu Yar’Adua Foundation and 24 other registered entities.

In March, the ICPC said it would seize the property of the foundation over tax evasion.

A statement posted on the website of the commission on Thursday said a Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama and presided over by Hon Justice Baba Yusuf ruled on an ex-parte application filed by the ICPC granting it the order.

The statement read, “A final forfeiture order has been secured by the ICPC against 25 properties in Abuja belonging to Shehu Yar’Adua Foundation and 24 other registered entities.

“The order obtained by the commission against the properties is for their owners’ alleged failure to pay their taxes as and when due, for which the Federal Inland Revenue Service had to prepare a schedule of tax obligations against them.

“These companies were among 29 entities that had been earlier approached with a net N8.6bn tax liability, but they denied ownership of the properties. For this reason, a complaint was submitted to the office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which was forwarded to the commission for further action.”

“Many of the forfeited properties are located in central highbrow areas of Abuja such as Wuye, Jahi, Utako, Wuse, Garki II, etc.”