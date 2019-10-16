<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practice Commission (ICPC), Prof Bolaji Owasanoye has attributed corruption as reason for the rising level of poverty in the country.

Prof Owasanoye stated this in Enugu on Tuesday during the inauguration of the Enugu State Chapter of the National Anti-Corruption Volunteer Corps (NAVC) .

The Chairman who was represented by Mike Sowe, National Coordinator of NAVC said “Everybody agrees that Nigeria is rich, both in human and materials resources. Everybody also agrees that corruption is the main reason Nigeria is poor and backward, while other countries have left us far behind.

Advising the newly inaugurated Enugu State chapter to discharge their duties diligently within the confines of law, he lamented over the way some members of NAVC had deviated from the noble ideas of fighting corruption.