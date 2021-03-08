



The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned two former Governing Council members of the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma.

Emmanuel Omah and Muhammad Jibrin are in court for allegedly receiving N2 million kickbacks from a contractor handling projects in the university.

The anti-graft agency also arraigned the contractor, Mr. Sunday Efeoluwa, for allegedly paying bribes to the two former council members to influence the award of a contract to his company, Goldmark Concept Limited, before Justice Abbas Bawule of the Katsina State High Court.

The commission preferred a nine-count charge bordering on bribery and gratification contrary to Section 10 (a) (i) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, punishable under Section 10 (a) (ii) of the same Act against the three accused persons.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty, and the bail applications, which were not opposed by counsel to ICPC, Garba Ibrahim, was granted by the trial Judge.





Jibrin, who is facing a four-count charge out of the nine-count charge, was said to have allegedly received the sum of N1 million through his personal account with Ecobank and his company’s account with Zenith Bank to also facilitate the award of contract to the same person.

Also, Omah allegedly received N1 million bribe in two installments of N500, 000 each through his accounts in Access bank and First bank respectively, to influence the award of the contract to the contractor’s company.

ICPC, in counts five and six of the charge, accused feoluwa of rewarding the two ex-governing council members for using their positions to influence the award of the contract to him contrary to Section 22 (2), which is punishable under Section 22 (6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 Act, 2000.

Justice Bawule admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of N200, 000 each and a surety in like sum, and adjourned to April 8 and 9 for trial.