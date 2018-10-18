



A former Acting Executive Secretary of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), Victoria Odumosu, has been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for alleged age falsification.

Mrs Odumosu was arraigned before a judge, Olasumbo Goodluck of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama on a five-count charge bordering on “conferring corrupt advantage upon herself as a public officer in order to keep herself in public service beyond the statutory retirement age”.

She was alleged to have changed her date of birth on the agency’s nominal roll from July 6, 1956 to July 6, 1960, when she was made the head of Human Resources Department of the agency, contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

ICPC says this was unearthed after it launched an investigation into allegations contained in a petition it had received against the accused person.

Mrs Odumosu pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against her when they were read out to her.

Counsel to the accused person, Sayo J. Odumosu, through a written application, sought the relief of the court to grant his client bail.

Mr Goodluck then adjourned the case to Friday for bail hearing, while the suspect has been remanded in ICPC custody.