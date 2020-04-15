<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of aviation, has reacted to reports that the Nigerian military, on Thursday killed some civilians in an airstrike in Borno village.

Reports emerged on Thursday that 13 civilians, including children were mistakenly killed in the airstrike carried out by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno village.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode called on the International Criminial Court, ICC, to investigate the Nigerian Army and bring those responsible for allegedly killing innocent civilians to justice.

The former minister described the killings as unacceptable.

On his Twitter page, the former minister wrote: “17 innocent Nigerians, including women and children, were killed when a Nigerian Airforce jet “accidentally” dropped bombs on Sakotoku village, Damboa LGA, Borno state yesterday.





“Some of those killed were children playing under a mango tree. This is outrageous and unacceptable.

“I call on the ICC at the Hague to investigate this war crime and crime against humanity and to bring all those involved to justice.

“Whilst the Chadian Army is crushing Boko Haram and occupying Nigerian territory our Armed Forces are busy murdering innocent and defenceless civilians.”

Meanwhile, the Coordinator Defence Media Operation, Major General John Enenche in a statement, however, debunked the claims.

He explained that NAF pilots in line with extant Rules of Engagement (ROEs) for the operation, do not attack any location if it is observed that non-combatants, especially women and children, are present.

Enenche added that investigations will be carried out in order to be accountable to Nigerians.