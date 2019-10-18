<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

To attract more investments into the country, Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) has established the Nigeria Integrated Reporting Committee (NIRCO).

The establishment of NIRCO, according to ICAN, complements the efforts of the Federal Government to align GDP growth with the Sustainable Development Agenda, as envisaged by initiatives like the National Social Investment Programme.

Mazi Nnamdi Okwuadigbo, ICAN President, while speaking during the inauguration of the committee, said that with this development, Nigeria has joined other visionary countries that can see the future of corporate reporting.

He said by adopting Integrated Reporting, companies would align their Financial (IFRS) and Sustainability Reporting to enhance decision making by investors and business executives.

He also stated that NIRCO would serve as an influential Committee that will promote and support the adoption of Integrated Reporting in Nigeria and West Africa.