<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Razak Jaiyeola, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), has reiterated the efforts of the Institute to ensure that its members are current and up to date to the reality that exists in the area of technology for their profession and business.

Jaiyeola gave the hint while addressing newsmen at ICAN office on the forthcoming maiden edition of her Accounting Technology Summit slated to hold on Monday and Tuesday April 29 and 30 at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

He said that the conference would host extensive discussions on different emerging technologies and how they would impact the accounting profession with particular attention to the peculiarities of the Nigerian business landscape.

He said that the introduction of robotics alone would clear off a lot of jobs and that with the reality on ground, ICAN no longer produce analog accountants but digital accountants.

“Introduction of robotics alone will clear off a lot of jobs; it will seriously affect the work of the accountants. The reality on ground is that we are no longer producing in ICAN analog accountants, we now produce digital accountants. The traditional book keeping and all the rest this technology disruption will take care of it.

“The accountant of today, digital accountants is not just sitting to produce basic papers for decision making, we have gone ahead to now involve in top management decision, strategic planning, creative thinking, strategic ways of moving the organization forward, that is what the digital accountant is supposed to be, a lot more in the areas of business development.

“That is where we have accountants of today accountants that will fit into this digital world; that is where we are going and that is the areas where new employment opportunities will come. The accountants of today have to be heavily IT involved, they have to be well skilled,” he added.

Speaking further on the summit, Jaiyeola said that the summit will be an avenue for Accountants and other business professionals to understand the opportunities that exist in the area of technology for their profession and business and that participants will get a glimpse into the future and how to take their professional destinies and businesses into their hands.

“Technology has moved from being a tool for making businesses and jobs efficient and for business survival. In this digital age, the role of accountants as custodians of data, information, finance and Investment oracles has not changed, but the methods of achieving the roles has changed and will continue to change.

“This implies that accountants must not just appreciate technology, but be very versed in deploying different forms of technology for business survival and growth,” he said.