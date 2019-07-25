<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, (ICAN), Mazi Nnamdi Anthony Okwuadigbo, has said the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will bring comprehensive development to the state.

T.H.E.M.E.S is an acronym for Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, and Entertainment and Tourism and Security.

The ICAN president spoke yesterday at the Ninth annual lecture of ICAN, Lagos State Public Service chapter, at Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja with the theme: “Making Lagos A 21st Century Economy: Prospects and Challenges.”

Okwuadigbo, represented by the institute’s First Vice-President, Mrs. Comfort Eyitayo, said the governor had demonstrated his resolve to address the state’s challenges since he assumed office a few months ago.

“Recall that the governor, immediately upon assuming office, signed Executive Order on indiscriminate refuse dumping, traffic management, and public works. To a greater extent and with the recent move by the governor, one can confidently say that Mr. Sanwo-Olu is walking the talk…” he said.

He challenged the state’s accountants to complement the vision of the government, saying their large numbers should be used to positively influence governance in the state.

In a goodwill message, Head of Service Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, represented at the event by Permanent Secretary in the Public Service Office Samson Ajibade, praised the institute for directing the theme of its lecture on one of the pillars of the present administration.

He assured the accountants that the government would support members and ensure that the profession waxed stronger and take its prime position in the state public service.

Earlier, Chairman of ICAN’s Lagos State Public Service chapter Miss Adebola Odubore, said the lecture was designed to promote discussions impacting on the state’s economic growth, governance and prosperity.

She said successive governments had laid a good template for development despite the challenges.

Highlighting ways to make Lagos a 21st century economy, a guest lecturer, Dr. John Ekundayo, said the task was for all Lagosians.

The event was attended by three former heads of Service: Mrs. Josephine Williams; Mrs. Olabowale Ademola; and Mrs. Folasade Adesoye; Chairman of Lagos State Audit Service Commission, Waliu Onibon; representative of the accountant-general; and permanent secretaries, among others.