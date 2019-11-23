<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Newly inducted members of the Institute of Char­tered Accountants of Ni­geria (ICAN) have been ad­vised to imbibe the culture of accuracy and integrity which would distinguish them as professionals in addition to their practical proficiency.

Mazi Nnamdi Okwuadigbo, 55th President of the Institute gave the advice while speaking at the 64th induction ceremony at the ICAN Centre in Amuwo Odofin where 996 graduate members were inducted on day one and 751 on day two.

“With this record-breaking figure, ICAN is undoubtedly addressing one of the critical indices of economic growth – human capital development. Over the years, the Institute’s products have proven their relevance in virtually all sectors of the economy.

“As inductees, you are joining the league of Chartered Accountants who continue to bring to bear their expertise in financial reporting, auditing, tax administration, management consultants among several others. By this singular occasion, you have become part of over three million accountants under the aegis of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC).”