Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shi’ite, yesterday continued their display of resilience, in demand for the unconditional release of their detained leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

On Monday, the IMN clashed with the police at the Federal Secretariat complex, destroyed police van and injured some police officers.

The protesters restricted their actions in the Asokoro district of Abuja, unlike in the past when they took the battle to the three arm zones, unity fountain, Wuse and Berger.

Surprisingly, neither policemen nor military officers interrupted the protest and that, perhaps, accounted for the peaceful nature of yesterday’s protest.

The activities of the Shi’ite members, which began few minutes past 4:00p.m. in the popular AYA Roundabout, in Asokoro, forced commuters and motorists to spend several hours on the traffic trying to make their way home.

Others were forced to use alternative routes to avoid clashes with the protesters, who could turn violent at a slight provocation.

With their placards bearing several messages, the protesters, comprising men and women, took the protest to ECOWAS headquarters, soliciting the intervention of the regional to the freedom of their detained leader.