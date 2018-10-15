



The trial of the former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, resumed at both the State and Federal High Courts in Katsina on Monday.

Ex-Gov Shema is standing trial at both courts on alleged money laundering charges amounting to about N17b.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had dragged Shema alongside three others, Sani Makana, Ibrahim Yankaba and Lawal Safana before the state High Court over alleged diversion of about N11b belonging to the State local governments.

Similarly, Shema is before the Federal High Court alongside one Idi Kwado, presently on the run, over alleged misappropriation of N5.7b SURE-P funds belonging to the state.

Both courts had earlier ruled Monday for the resumption of trial of both cases.

At the state High Court, the Presiding Judge, Justice Ibrahim Maikaita Bako after long argument between the parties on the PW 2 submissions however adjourned to (Tuesday) today for the continuation of the case.