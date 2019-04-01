<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is free to lobby for the confirmation of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu or send a fresh nominee to the Senate.

The Senate President stated this on Monday during the induction of incoming lawmakers-elect and response to the impasse over the confirmation of the EFCC chairman.

He explained that the President can present a new nominee or deploy a political solution namely lobbying the Senate for its preferred candidate in a situation where the candidate has been rejected.

He further stated that the Upper Chamber has the constitutional powers to confirm or reject a ministerial nominee which he says is written in the constitution.

Recall that the Senate had earlier rejected the nomination of Magu as EFCC Chairman three times on the basis of a report by the Department of State Services (DSS) and Magu has been in an acting capacity as EFCC Chairman for nearly three years.