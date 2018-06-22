The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) says it will soon visit projects abandoned by the Niger Delta Development Commission in the region.

Acting Chairman of the commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, stated this when a delegation of the National Association of Niger-Delta Students (NANDS) visited him in Abuja on Thursday.

Spokesman of the commission. Mr Wilson Uwujaren, reported the visit in a statement.

“We will visit such projects and ensure their completion.

“Where money has been taken, we will go after them and recover the money.

“We will ensure that justice is done,” Uwujaren quoted the EFCC boss as saying.

Magu noted that there was need for the anti-graft agency to visit the region and ensure that money released for developmental projects that had not been executed was recovered and the defaulters brought to book.

According to him, the commission will raise a project monitoring team that will partner with states and civil society organisations in the region to track the award and execution of NDDC projects.

Uwuajren said Magu was bestowed with the award of 21st Century Icon Of Integrity And Role Model To The Younger Generation by NANDS.

The EFCC boss commended the students for the gesture and urged them to support the fight against corruption.

He said, “We have always solicited support from the youths. I am encouraged and you recognised what we are doing.

“We need people like you to take the anti-corruption message to the grassroots.”

The National President of NANDS, Lucky Emonefe, who led the delegationm described Magu as “a fearless and dogged fighter”.

Emonefe pledged the support of the association in mobilising the youths of the region to embrace the fight against corruption.