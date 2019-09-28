<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has called on the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, to ensure that humanitarian organizations moving cash in the North-East secure clearance from the commission as part of measures to check terrorist financing in the region.

Magu disclosed that the EFCC had been keeping an eye on the activities of persons and groups serving as humanitarian or aid workers within the region.

The commission chairman, who was represented by the head of EFCC Maiduguri zonal office, Lawrence Iwodi, during a courtesy visit on the Commander at Maimalari Barracks, Maiduguri, on Friday, commended the efforts of the command in the fight against insurgency.

“We have successfully compiled the list of all the non-governmental organisations operating in Borno and Yobe States; also, their financial activities are monitored by the EFCC, especially on the movement of cash”, he said, according to a statement on Saturday by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren.

According to the EFCC boss, the agency had been monitoring undeclared cash above N1 million by individuals and organizations in Borno and Yobe States, adding that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria had also ensured that such cash movements were reported.

Magu tasked the Nigerian Army, to as a matter of urgency, ensure that any humanitarian aid organizations moving or distributing cash to beneficiaries obtained clearance from the EFCC, before doing so.

“We made it mandatory for any person or group moving cash especially in areas seriously affected by the insurgency to notify the EFCC”, he stated.

Adeniyi said the command under his watch would not allow humanitarian aids workers to move undeclared funds in and out of the North-East.