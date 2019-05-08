<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has urged political office holders to be mindful of their campaign promises upon which they were elected to office, and be ready to deliver on them.

Magu spoke during the opening session of a two-day workshop on “Alternative Dispute Resolution,” organised by the Dispute Resolution Center of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in Abuja.

In a paper titled “ADR as an Option for Government Contracts Dispute Resolution,” presented on his behalf by an officer of the Commission, Dr. Enakeno Oju, the EFCC boss noted that with the campaigns, politicking and elections over, it was now time for political office holders to get down to work.

“In the course of political campaigns as we witnessed in the just concluded general elections, there were many developmental promises made by public office aspirants.

“Now that the elections are over, what Nigerians expect is good governance. It is time to deliver on the promises made. These promises are actualized through various contracts,” he said.

Magu further stated that government does not execute contracts by itself, but leaves that to the private sector for the development of the country.

The Actng Chairman, therefore stressed the need for due diligence, transparency and accountability in the procurement process under the public Procurement Act, enforced by the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP.

According to Magu, “When projects are halted, the people suffer and the development of the nations is retarded. This is why the issue of ADR in government contract is of great need.”

Other participants at the event include: Justice Adamu Jauro of the Court of Appeal; Prince Adetokumbo Kayode, president, Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry, (ACCI); Chief Emeka J.P Obegolu, second deputy president, ACCI; representatives of BPP, and representatives of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Abuja branch.