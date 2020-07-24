



The suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has not submitted his defence to the Presidential Panel investigating him.

This was revealed by his lawyer, Wahab Shittu, on Thursday, saying they arrived at the Villa at about 9:30 am on the invitation of the panel, but the panel did not attend to them even until 7:00 pm when it concluded sitting for the day.





He told Channels TV that Magu arrived at the venue with a view to submitting his defence with certain annexures but he was unable to do so since the panel did not attend to him.

The panel had invited him on Wednesday, saying that it would confront him with the allegations against him and receive his defence accordingly, but Shittu said his client was yet to be served with the allegations.

The lawyer added that he will return with his client to the Presidential Villa again on Friday.