The acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has called on the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, to ensure that humanitarian organisations moving cash in the North-East secure clearance from the commission in order to check terrorists financing.

Magu disclosed that the EFCC had been keeping an eye on the activities of persons and groups serving as humanitarian or aid workers within the region.

The commission chairman, who was represented by the head of EFCC Maiduguri zonal office, Lawrence Iwodi, during a courtesy visit on the Commander at Maimalari Barracks, Maiduguri, on Friday, commended the efforts of the command in the fight against insurgency.

“We have successfully compiled the list of all the non-governmental organisations operating in Borno and Yobe states; Also, their financial activities are monitored by the EFCC, especially on the movement of cash,” a statement on Saturday by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, stated.

The EFCC boss said the agency had been monitoring undeclared cash above N1m by individuals and organisations in Borno and Yobe states, adding that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria had also ensured that such cash movements were reported.

Magu urged the Nigerian Army ensure that any humanitarian aid organisations moving or distributing cash to beneficiaries obtained clearance from the EFCC, before doing so.

“We made it mandatory for any person or group moving cash especially in areas seriously affected by the insurgency to notify the EFCC,” the statement added.

Adeniyi said the zone under his watch would not allow humanitarian aids workers to move undeclared funds in and out of the North-East.

Meanwhile, as part of its efforts aimed at enhancing the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing in West Africa, the Inter Governmental Action against Money laundering in West Africa, has conducted five-day advance training for security operatives at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja.

The training, which held between September 23 and September 27, 2019, exposed the participants to the latest anti-money laundering and terrorism financing trends.

The programme was a product of the Strengthening Anti-Money Laundering Capacities in West Africa Project, an initiative of GIABA and the European Union.

Participants were drawn from the EFCC, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, Nigeria Immigration Service, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Nigeria Customs Service and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.