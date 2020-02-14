<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has challenged the Nigerian youth to always raise their voices against corruption, adding that the nation banks on them for a prosperous tomorrow.

He stated this in Ibadan on Friday, February 14, 2020, during the 10-million-man march against corruption held in conjunction with the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in all the state capitals across the country.

Magu, who was represented in Ibadan by the acting Zonal Head of the Commission’s Ibadan office, Bright Igeleke, urged the youth to always stand for what is right to ensure a better days for the country.





Themed “Nigerian Youths Walk Against Corruption”, the exercise had as participants thousands of corps members and officials of the state NYSC led by the State Coordinator, Mrs. Eniola Ambekemo; State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mrs. Josephine Ruth Obi; State Director of National Orientation Agency, NOA, Mrs. Dolapo Dosumu; Labour leaders members of the Civil Society Organisation; Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Nigeria Police Force, State Security Service, among may other stakeholders.

Ambekemo advised the youth to always stay away from crime and corruption tendencies, urging them to be good ambassadors of the nation and their respective communities