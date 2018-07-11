The Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has reiterated the determination of the commission to win the war against corruption, saying the war against corruption cannot be won by EFCC alone.

Magu said this on the occasion of the Road Walk Against Corruption commemorating the African Anti-Corruption Day with the theme “Winning the fight against corruption” held in Gombe on Wednesday.

Represented by Johnson Babalola, the North-East Zonal Coordinator, EFCC, Magu said Nigeria had one of the most extensive and deeply entrenched cultures of corruption on the African continent.

“The depth and gravity of corruption in our country are alarming.

“This is because our country has one of the most extensive and deeply entrenched cultures of corruption on the African continent, if not universally.

“This is an indication that we are determined to win the corruption war, no matter how long it would take.

“The commission has traced and recovered illicit funds as well as properties worth billions of Dollars.

“This level of corruption is shocking, destructive and totally unacceptable,” he said.

He emphasised that the fight against corruption cannot be won by the EFCC alone, urging all Nigerians, especially judges and judicial officers to support and cooperate with EFCC in the struggle to free Nigeria from corruption.

Also speaking Babalola, North-East Zonal Coordinator, said that 20 convictions were recorded from courts in his zone between January and July,

He commended the judiciary for supporting the commission’s fight against corruption, saying that the commission has secured 142 convictions from various courts between January and July across the country.

“Between January and July 2018 alone, the EFCC had secured 142 convictions amongst which are that of Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye the former governors of Plateau and Taraba states,” he said.