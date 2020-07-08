



The Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential panel investigating the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, on Wednesday continued its sitting.

The sitting is holding behind closed doors inside one of the conference rooms in the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

As of the time of filing this report, it was not clear if Magu has been taken back to the venue from the police facility where he was detained overnight.





Like what happened on Monday and Tuesday when the panel grilled Magu for hours, journalists were again not allowed access to the venue of the meeting.

Some State House reporters who attempted to work from the press gallery located inside the building were politely turned back.

Even those who moved to park their cars in the car park of the facility were asked to make use of other car parks within the Presidential Villa.