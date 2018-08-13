Mr Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says the agency secured no fewer than 150 convictions in seven months.

Magu made the disclosure on Monday at a stakeholder interactive session held at the Ibadan Zonal Office of EFCC.

He stated the agency had ensured the prosecution of all corruption cases irrespective of how highly placed the culprit was.

‘‘For us at EFCC, we are driven by courage, integrity, professionalism and commitment to the common task of improving the lots of our people at the grassroots as we promote working partnership with all stakeholders,’’ he said.

The EFCC boss stressed that the agency had not and would not engage in a witch-hunt, adding that its activities were in line with international best practices.

‘‘In all that we do, we are guided first by the fear of God and patriotism to our fatherland and the rule of law.

‘‘I will continue to discharge my duties guided by fear of God, overriding interest of Nigeria and rule of law,’’ he said.

Magu, who stated that the commission had recorded notable achievements, added that it became accessible to Nigerians and had brought the anti-corruption campaign closer to the people.

The EFCC boss solicited the support of all stakeholders, saying the fight against corruption must be collective.

‘‘Like we all know, corruption is the number one problem that has militated against the development of Nigeria, especially the very poor at the grassroots.

‘‘The havoc that corrupt practices has wrought on the Nigerian economy is, no doubt, endless.

‘‘This is why fighting it (corruption) to a standstill is not only a must but the only lifesaver for our country.

‘‘We must all join hands to kill corruption. We must fight this menace. There is no better time to prop up the anti-corruption campaign than now,’’ he said.

Magu said it was pertinent for all Nigerians to see themselves as stakeholders in the fight against corruption.

He called on journalists to see themselves as strategic partners in the fight against corruption and urged them to also expose corrupt practices around them.

Mrs Dolapo Dosunmu, the State Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), who commended Magu for excellent performance, said the agency was making an impact in the country.

She called on all stakeholders to see the fight against corruption as a collective one that all must support.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the event was attended by labour unions, trade associations, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and some anti-corruption organisations.