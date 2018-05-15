The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it recovered a total of N500 billion between 2015 and 2018.

This was as the EFCC further noted that 486 convictions were secured during the period under review.

Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, made the disclosure at the commissioning ceremony of the Commission’s Head office.

President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the ultra-modern office complex.

“From January to date, we have secured 89 convictions. We have secured 486 convictions in two and half years.

“So far, we have recovered over N500 billion. We are also making strides as regards prosecution of high profile cases, Magu said.

To demonstrate the renewed efforts at prosecuting and convicting high-profile individuals, Magu drew attention to the recent conviction of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Joseph Nwobike.

Magu said: “For the first time in history, we have secured the conviction of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“We don’t go against the innocent but after those who have stolen.

“There is no better time than now to fight corruption so that the international community will no longer view Nigeria as fantastically corrupt.”

Earlier, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt.Hon. Yakubu Dogara, enjoined the Commission to pay greater attention to the welfare of staff, who drive the anti-corruption process.

It was Dogara’s view that “emphasis must have to move to those men and women, who are sacrificing so much in the fight against corruption”.

The Speaker insisted that, regardless of the perception, “there are millions of Nigerians that are corrupt-free”.

Dignitaries at the event included Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Baroness Patricia Scotland, former President of South Africa, Mr. Thabo Mbeki, federal lawmakers, ministers, traditional rulers among others.‎