The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, has traced the roots of the current insecurity in the land to corruption, noting that there was an urgent need for concerted efforts against corruption if peace and security are to reign again.

Magu made the submissions in Ibadan, while featuring on a Diamond 101.1 FM radio programme, “Eagle Alert.”

The anti-corruption czar, who was represented by the EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Head, Friday Ebelo, noted that the deprivations occasioned by high-level corruption had created fertile grounds for all forms of criminality which in turn threaten the country’s peace and security.

“You can’t separate the growing insecurity from corruption. The surest path to peace in our country is to take care of the menace of corruption.

“If we succeed in stemming corruption, we will birth a working system in which the problem of infrastructural deficit will be addressed. Ignorance will be kept at bay, and there will be more jobs for the people. All that will effectively address the problem of insecurity,” he said.

While calling for cooperation from members of the public in the war against corruption, Magu stated that despite the powers granted the EFCC by the law, the commission, he said, cannot win the anti-corruption battle alone.

He charged parents to show genuine interest in the activities and behaviours of their children and wards, adding that rather than encourage questionable wealth acquisition, parents he said, must ask sincere questions when they notice that their children have started living questionable life styles.

Acting head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr Tony Orilade, said: “The Eagle Alert is a weekly sensitisation programme that runs on the University of Ibadan’s radio station.

“It is designed to propagate the activities of the EFCC and promote engagement between the commission and members of the public.”