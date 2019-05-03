<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has described corruption as the mother of all crimes militating against the country.

He made the disclosure on Friday May 3, 2019, while receiving a delegation of Nigeria Archery Federation, NAF, at the Commission’s headquarters, Jabi, Abuja.

According to Magu, “if we can bring down corruption, Nigeria will be a great nation. Corruption is the mother of all crimes, it is a disaster. If we can get rid of corruption, we can move the country forward.”

He stated that until the citizens come together and decide to fight corruption in every way, the country will not move forward. He appealed to every Nigerian to support the EFCC in its fight to protect future generation of Nigerians, observing that “we cannot allow our country to be run down by criminals and looters. We must protect Nigeria as it belongs to each and every one of us.”

He lamented the escalating rate of violent crimes, especially kidnapping and insurgency.

“I am worried about the rate of kidnapping and insurgency which is taking over the country and making the country ungovernable. It is affecting Nigeria and Nigerians as a whole and that is why the EFCC is taking the fight against corruption seriously, especially as it is the root cause of all the crimes we are experiencing as a country.

“Corruption is the root cause of restiveness. It is the proceeds of corruption that are used to fund these crimes. So corrupt people are responsible for them, but if we come together collectively, we will see results,” Magu stated.

While expressing happiness with the visit, the EFCC boss noted that Archery can be used as a tool to fight kidnapping and insurgency and also serve as a weapon of self-defense for every Nigerian.

The President of the Nigerian Archery Federation, Mohammed Abdullahi, while applauding the commitment of the Acting chairman and zeal of the Commission to fight corruption, noted that the EFCC needs the support of every Nigerian in every facet of the society including the Nigerian Archery Federation. It is for this reason Abdullahi said, they decided to identify with the EFCC.

The NAF President commended the Commission for being a leading light in the fight against corruption, disclosing that Archery can be tool of help in the fight against corruption, “because it is a game of intelligence, precision and patience that requires one to be mentally sound”.

Abdullahi called on every Nigerian to support the fight against corruption, which he noted required information, surveillance and support of everybody in every way.

He hoped to introduce the game to the Commission and set up the EFCC Chapter of the Nigerian Archery Federation at the EFCC Academy.

Other members of delegation were Partrick Ibeh, Public Relations Officer, NAF and Rabiu Mohammed.