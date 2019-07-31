<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has drawn a strong link between corruption and the growing insecurity across the country, saying the need for an urgent concerted effort in fighting the scourge is non-negotiable if the country’s peace must be restored.

Magu made the submission in Ibadan while featuring on the University of Ibadan based radio station, Diamond 101.1 FM during the weekly radio programe of the agency, Eagle Alert.

The EFCC boss, who was represented by the Ibadan Zonal Head, Mr. Friday Ebelo, noted that the deprivation occasioned by high-level of corruption has created fertile ground for all forms of criminality which in turn threaten the country’s peace and security.

He said, “You can’t separate the growing insecurity from corruption. The surest path to peace in our country is to take care of the menace of corruption.

“If we succeed in stemming corruption, we will berth a working system in which the problem of infrastructural deficit will be addressed. Ignorance will be kept at bay, and there will be more jobs for the people. All that will effectively address the problem of insecurity.”

While calling for cooperation from members of the public in the campaign against corruption, Magu stated that despite the powers granted it by the law, the EFCC cannot win the battle all alone.

He also charged parents to show genuine interest in the development of their wards, adding that rather than encourage unmerited flamboyancy, they must ask sincere questions when they notice that their children start living questionable life styles.

The Eagle Alert is a weekly sensitisation programme on the University of Ibadan’s radio station. It is designed to propagate the activities of the EFCC and avail members of the public the opportunity to take advantage of its mandates.