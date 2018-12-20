Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, has deployed the police intelligence response team and the special tactical squad in Nasarawa state to fish out the killers of Alex Badeh, former chief of defence staff.

Kennedy Idirisu, spokesman for Nasarawa police command, said the team, alongside senior military personnel, were led to the scene of the incident by Yahaya Bello, commissioner of police, in line with the IGP’s directive.

Idirisu said the late Badeh was shot dead at about 6:30pm on Tuesday by gunmen at Tudu-Uku village along Gitata-Keffi road in Karu local government area of the state.

He said Badeh was returning from his farm in the company of his friend and driver when unknown gunmen ambushed and opened fire on their moving vehicle.

He said in a statement: “The former Chief of Defense Staff suffered gunshot injury, which resulted in his death, with the driver sustaining injuries while the friend was abducted.

“The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police is therefore calling on the public with useful information to avail the police with the view to rescuing the abducted person and arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”

He assured that any information from the public that would aid the investigation would be treated with utmost confidentiality.