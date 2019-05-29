<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alhaji Ibrahim Goni, the Conservator-General, National Park Service, says the conflicts with the service staff, herdsmen, loggers and farmers at the seven parks across the nation deserve Federal Government’s immediate attention.

Goni, made this known during a courtesy visit to the Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Adamu at the Force Headquarters, Abuja on Tuesday.

“Conflicts between park staff and herdsmen, loggers and farmers in and around the park as a result of lack of designated cattle routes and functional grazing reserves deserve the immediate attention of government.

“We wish to collaborate with the Nigeria Police Force to strengthen our patrol and surveillance to rid the parks off trespassers.”

Goni said that the purpose of the visit bordered on intelligent sharing and collaboration in the areas of joint patrols, logistics support and the integration of Park Service into the National Security architecture of the nation.

“The high level of insecurity in the country is a major challenge to the service’s drive in promoting ecotourism as most tourists have reduced their patronage.

“Vulnerability of other protected areas that are contagious, adjacent and in some cases in close locations to the National Parks are exerting more pressure on the park.”

He however congratulated the IGP on the confirmation of his appointment by the president and solicited for a consolidated synergy with the police.

The conservator-general also requested for a joint patrol with the police where the National Parks are located.

“The nation’s high population density and dependence on natural sources for food, fibre and medicine demand that Nigerian pays more attention to the protection and conservation of its ecosystems, ’’he said.

The IGP welcomed and thanked Goni and his team for the visit.

He promised to work together with the Park Service for effective monitoring of the National Parks and other Protected Areas in the country.