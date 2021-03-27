



Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to the president, says Nigerians should not assume that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration can solely solve the problems affecting the country.

Gambari stated this on Saturday when he represented the president at the 2021 annual lecture of Arewa House, in Kaduna.

Delivering the president’s message, Gambari called on Nigerians to put the nation first in all their dealings, as was done by the country’s founding fathers.

He said good leadership will provide a platform for the nation to overcome its challenges and unlock the huge potentials of the country.

Gambari also noted that there is a need to improve coordination and collaboration among leaders at all levels of government, adding that all hands must be on deck to steer the country towards the path of progress.





“Our ability to collectively address the challenges in our country today will go a long way in unlocking its huge potentialities, and the starting point is leadership by example,” Gambari said.

“We must not assume that the problems of our country should and can be solved by President Buhari’s administration alone.

“Yes, we lead by example, but every stakeholder has a responsibility to work collectively and put the interest of our country first and foremost.

“We must not forget the virtue of selfless service, which was inherent in our founding fathers, like the Sardauna.

“We have no choice, if indeed we are committed to the welfare, prosperity, peace, and security of our people, but to be selfless in service and honour them by making peace and security a cardinal point in all our actions.”