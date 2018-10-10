



Former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has said that proper planning by governments at all levels will drastically reduce youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Babangida made this known at his uphill residence in Minna, Niger State when he received a team of the National Defence College who paid him a visit Monday evening

“Planning will be the best way to manage youth unemployment and idleness as well as pave the way for comprehensive empowerment programmes” Babangida told his visitors.

The former military president also told the course participants to “initiate policies that will enhance good governance and security in Nigeria”.

The former head of state, who was the initiator of the National Defence College, explained that “our vision and concept of the National Defence College was to provide the armed forces and other security agencies the best technical and tactical manpower in the world” and charged the participants and the college not to derail from the track in the interest of the nation.

The team leader, Commodore Solomon Agada, had earlier assured Babangida that the study tour to Niger State was to have first hand information about developments in the state in order to properly address national challenges.

The theme of the course is ‘Youths Management and National Security: The Niger State Experience.”

Meanwhile, Babangida has disowned twitter handles credited to him.

A statement by his Media Office in Minna said: “General Babangida currently has no twitter handle”.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Media office to General Babangida GCFR, has been drawn to the existence of several twitter handles purportedly owned by the former military president

“We wish to inform members of the public, particularly members of the social media community that General Babangida currently has no twitter handle.

“Also, we wish to state categorically therefore, that the twitter handles bearing the name and photographs of General Babangida are fake and targeted at misleading unsuspecting members of the public.

“Accordingly, we wish to advise all members of the social media community and the general public to be wary of the fake accounts and discountenance whatever message conveyed therein.”