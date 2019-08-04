<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As Kaduna State High Court decides the fate of IMN leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky on his application for bail to travel abroad for treatment on Monday, Kaduna state police has insisted on ban against procession/demonstration in the state.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) leader had requested to travel to India with his wife, Zeenat Ibrahim for medical attention, with the case adjourned last week for ruling on Monday, but the police, on Sunday warned against any form of processions/demonstrations in Kaduna state, while urging residents to be vigilant of people around them.

According to the Police, “The Kaduna State Police Command wishes to notify the general public to exercise more security consciousness as they go about their lawful businesses by being extra vigilant of their environment, persons around them, and activities of suspicious persons, so as to prevent miscreants from disturbing the peace of the state,” the police public relations officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo said on a statement.

“Members of the public should note that the ban on all forms of processions /demonstrations in Kaduna state is still in force. The Police will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who deliberately attempt to violate the ban.

“In view of the court trial of Malam Ibrahim El-Zakzaky on Monday 5th August, 2019, the peace loving and law abiding people of Kaduna state are to note that adequate security has been put in place for a hitch-free court appearance.

“Therefore, members of the public are advised to remain calm and not to be apprehensive where they observe unusual number of security personnel in town.

“As part of the strategy put in place for a smooth process of the court trial, there will be traffic diversion in the following areas during the court session: Independence Way, Bida Road and All other roads leading to Ibrahim Taiwo Road Kaduna.

“The Command uses this medium to call on the general public to report suspicious activities or persons around them to the nearest security agency. In this regard, police emergency numbers: 07039675856 and 08075391105 can be reached in case of any distress/emergency, please.” Sabo added.