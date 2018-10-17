



The Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has debunked the news making the rounds that he plans to defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress to another party on account of the recent primaries in the state.

Amosun described the news report in a segment of the media as a figment of imagination of the writer(s).

In a press statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Dayo Adeneye, Amosun wondered how he could be expected to quit a house he jointly built with other patriots.

“It is true that enormous pressure was brought to bear on Governor Amosun to move to another party because of the glaring injustice meted out to some party members at the recent primaries, but the governor maintained his stand that he would not decamp, especially on account of President Muhammadu Buhari, whose judgement and sense of justice, as the leader of the party, he cherishes and values immensely,” the statement said.

Adeneye stated further: “For those who know Amosun over the years, his struggles are usually not about his own person but equity, justice and fairness for all, especially the downtrodden masses. President Buhari represents this spirit and Amosun will stand by him and with him at all times.”