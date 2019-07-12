<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has advised students to equip themselves with sufficient information and develop a sense of critical thinking to be able to stand out.

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice at the 2019 Speech and Prize-Giving Day of Queen’s College, Lagos.

She noted that knowledge was power and drove all aspects of life’s endeavours.

The governor’s wife urged students to develop an appetite for knowledge and excellence to drive their dreams.

“As you leave here today to the larger society, I want you to embrace information in this information age,” she urged the graduating students of the college.

Sanwo-Olu charged them not to give room for complacency.

According to her, Queen’s College is a flagship Unity College and should remain committed to quality and balanced education for the girl-child.

She noted that the institution had produced generations of women who excelled globally and contributed meaningfully to nation-building.

The governor’s wife urged the graduating students to believe in themselves.

“You are braver than you think, more talented than you know and more capable than you imagine.

“The only person that can stop you from getting to your peak is you; therefore, believe in yourself.

“Get ready for challenges because your ability to handle challenges is indeed a measure of your strength. Never view challenges as a disadvantage,” she admonished.

The Director, Basic and Secondary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Lami Amodu, said at the event that the ministry was passionate about the girl-child education and would continue to support Queen’s College and other all-female institutions.