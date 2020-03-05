<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has told the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) that Nigerians, especially the people of Ogun, can only pay for electricity if the supply is constant.

Newsmen reports that Abiodun, in clear terms, said “Nigerians are willing to pay for services rendered. If a service is rendered, Nigerians would pay. What Nigerians would not pay for is services not rendered.”

The Governor made this assertion on Thursday at a strategy management retreat organised by the IBEDC, with the theme: “Driving Efficiency through Improved Performance”, held at Park Inn, Abeokuta.





He maintained that Nigerians prefer paying accurate bills for effective power service, rather than powering generators.

He urged the distribution company to improve its service to the people, saying “Nigerians will only pay for services rendered.”

In his remarks, the Chairman, IBEDC, Dr. Akintunde Ayeni, noted that the purpose of the retreat was to foster partnership between the distribution company and the State Government in the area of the security of lives of staff of the company and the efficiency in the delivery of their services.

Ayeni added that the retreat would also aid the company to look at ways to improving its revenue generation so as to be able to deliver more quality services to the people of the State.