The Governing Council of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, (IBBUL), has reaffirmed its drive to ensure accelerated development for the institution’s Executive Business School at Suleja.

This pledge is contained in a statement signed and made available to News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Saturday by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mallam Baba Akote.

According to the statement, Dr Mohammed Santuraki, the university’s pro – chancellor, who doubles as the chairman, governing council, Dr Mohammed Santuraki, stressed the need for speedy development of the school.

“The development is pertinent in view of its potential executive training benefits for top management and middle class public servants, as well as captains of industries in Abuja and its environs.

“I want to reiterate the council’s commitment to exploring every opportunity in order to attract funds for the speedy development of this project.

“The realisation of the project will be pursued with all the vigour it deserves,” it said.

The statement stated that the development of the school is a multi-stakeholders project, saying that it would be an enduring project to benefit not only Niger State but the country at large.

“This project will contribute educationally and economically to the development of Niger State and the country at large,” it said.

According to the statement, the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Muhammad Maiturare, also reiterated the need to speedily develop the business school.

“This development will help to attend to the needs of many people, who have long wished for a school of this kind within a reasonable proximity.

“The Executive Business School, Suleja Campus of IBBU, is value-packed for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the country at large,” the statement added.