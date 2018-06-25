The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State will on Saturday, June 29 gives awards to 6,348 graduating students at a combined convocation.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Mohammed Maiturari, a professor, disclosed this at a press conference in Minna, the state capital on Monday.

He said that developmental projects executed on the campus, valued at N7 billion would also be inaugurated.

The vice-chancellor said that the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, would be honoured with the Honorary Fellowship award of the institution.

“Seasoned internationally acclaimed Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Lemu will also be honoured with an honorary doctorate degree of letters of the university at the convocation,” he said.

The VC said that out of the 6,348 graduating students, 29 passed out with first class, 1,281 passed out with second class upper while 3,290 passed out with second class lower.

“Similarly, 1,613 will receive third class certificates just as 135 got pass degree certificates.

“For the first time, the university will be graduating 118 post graduate students with 36 of them receiving Masters degrees and 82 post graduate diploma certificates,’’ he said

He said that the former vice-chancellor of University of Ibadan, Olufemi Adebisi, a professor, would deliver the convocation lecture entitled: `State University Funding in a Depressed Economy’.

Mr Maiturari said that the senate building constructed at over N1.5 billion were among the projects to be inaugurated.

“Others are: the School of Post Graduate studies completed at N1.6 billion, a 500 bed space female students hostel project executed at N550 million and a 500 capacity twin lecture theatre constructed at N400 million,” he said.

He explained that the state governor, Sani Bello, would inaugurate the newly constructed Research Centre, as part of activities for the combined convocation ceremony.

Mr Maiturari also said that construction of the first phase of the College of Medicine project had commenced even as efforts were being made to get accreditation for other courses in the institution by the National University Commission.

The convocation was earlier scheduled for March 31, but for the strike embarked by ASUU, SSANU and NASU, IBB University chapter.