Former military President Ibrahim Babangida has expressed confidence that Nigeria would soon overcome its security challenges.

Babangida, who spoke with newsmen on Tuesday in Minna, expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would tackle and end the skirmishes in some parts of the country “very soon”.

“What is required now is for Nigerians to rally round the President to enable him provide adequate security and good leadership.

“The people’s support will help the President to succeed; he needs everyone’s cooperation to trudge on to success,” he said.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to remain peaceful and pray for peace to reign in the country, noting that no meaningful development could take place in a chaotic environment.

“Peace remains a pre-requisite for any meaningful development. We must all seek it, crave for it and work for it,” he said.