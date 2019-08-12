<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman, Council Committee on Security, University of Ibadan, Prof. Ademola Aremu, says the university is reviewing its security apparatus to forestall future attacks.

Aremu, who visited the female hostel attacked by gunmen on Sunday in company of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, stated that the police were working hard to track the invaders.

According to him, the invaders have shown pattern in their operation by attacking female students during holidays when halls are sparsely populated.

Newsmen report that the Obafemi Awolowo female hostel in UI was attacked on July 11 by suspected robbers who again invaded Abdulsalam Abubakar Hall of the university in the early hours of August 11.

It may be recalled that the robbers had attacked the Obafemi Awolowo hall on July 11, and injured some female students.

The robbers, who attacked only the female wing of the hall, reportedly tied up the security man on duty.

Two male students who tried to obstruct them received machete cuts and have been treated at the university health centre.

The thieves made away with phones and other valuables.