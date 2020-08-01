



The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON) has bestowed the “Most Performing Rector in Nigeria” award on Prof. Kazeem Adebiyi of The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

This is contained in statement signed and made available to newsmen by Alhaji Soladoye Adewole, the Public Relations Officer of the institution on Saturday in Ibadan.

According to the release the award came in less than two years of Adebiyi in office as rector of the institution.

The statement quoted Ikechukwu Chukwunyere the convener of COCSON to have said the award was informed by the determination of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Coalition, for a more prosperous Nigeria.

“It is also in the drive to pull the Nigerian economy from the woods that we decided to honour Prof. Adebiyi with the “Most Performing Rector in Nigeria.”award.

“Our amiable Rector, as an organisation we have noted your professionalism, interventions and achievements in administration since your emergence as the rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

“It is a known fact that before your coming, the last time this institution made any meaningful impact to technology development was far back in 2009 but all these have changed due to your innovations and creativity.”

Chukwunyere had pointed out upgrading of the television and photo studios and Public Relations and Advert Resource Centre of Mass Communication Department of the institution, and procurement of teaching equipment for the Department of Geology as some of the achievements of the Rector.





The statement also said that COCSON took notice of the the Adebiyi-led administration for the great feat of getting all the courses put forward to the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for accreditation passed as commendable and unprecedented in the history of the institution.

“The COCSON team, after inspecting the equipment in the studios of Mass Communication Department, described the department as the best having produced notable practitioners who are now captains in the media industry.

The don attributed the successful completion of the station of the insititution to the support the institution had been receiving from the state government

The rector urged members of COCSON to embark on public enlightenment campaigns and publicise the activities and programmes of the organisation so as to gain more members for the realisation of its lofty objectives.

He also pledged his firm commitment to the expansion of the coalition to every nook and cranny of the country.

The statement further stated that COCSON was the umbrella organisation for all the civil society organisations in Nigeria.

“Prof. Adebiyi was also decorated as an ambassador of “Project 20 Million” at an investiture ceremony.

“The investiture was attended by the institution’s Deputy Rector, Mrs Olubunmi Olubamiwa; Registrar, Mrs Modupe Theresa Fawale; Bursar, Mr Olawole Ojetola; Chief Librarian, Dr Folaranmi Ajala and Director of Works and Services, Mr Folorunso Ipadeola.”