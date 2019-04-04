<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of The Polytechnic Ibadan says it has suspended student union activities following the breakdown of peace at the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Soladoye Adewole, disclosed this in Ibadan on Thursday in an interview.

“The students engaged in a fight after a female football tournament organised by the student union.

“There was a misunderstanding among the supporters, which led to breach of peace at the institution.

“As a result of this, management decided to suspend all student union activities until further notice.

“It was the union that breached the regulation of the institution through the programme it organised.”

NAN reports that the gate of the institution has been shut by the students.

However, security personnel are present in the school premises to forestall breakdown of law and order.