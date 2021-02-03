



Warders from the Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State, Wednesday told a magistrate that a new directive at the centre forbids the accommodation any inmate who could not show evidence of undergoing COVID-19 test.

The warders brought to court three suspects who were accused of assaulting police officers.

As a result, the Grade A Customary Court, sitting at Mapo in Ibadan, where they were arraigned ordered that the suspects be remanded in the Mapo police cell for allegedly causing public disorder.

The defendants, Oluwaseun Ayola, 33; Yusuf Taofeek, 41 and Adetunji Adeyemo, 45, are facing a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, wilful obstruction, malicious damage and road blocking.

The prosecutor, Ayodele Ayeni, told the court that the defendants, with others now at large, committed the crime on January 28 around 10.00 a.m. at Ojaba area in Ibadan.

Mr Ayeni, a police sergeant, further said the defendants attacked and tore the mufti dresses of policemen, who were lawfully carrying out their duty.





The prosecutor also told the court that the defendants caused a breach of public peace by blocking the road, unnecessarily causing anxiety, shouting and raining abusive words on passers-by and the Police.

Mr Ayeni gave the names of police officers attacked by the defendants as ASP Sunday Amolegbe, ASP Olayemi Akomolafe, ASP Matthew Jagunmolu and DSP Ogunsola Odesonmi.

He added that the offences were contrary to and punishable under sections 516, 197, 355, 45, 451 and 241 of the Criminal Code Act Cap 38 Vol ii law of Oyo State 2000.

Newsmen report that Messrs Ayola and Taofeek pleaded guilty to the charges, but could not fulfil the bail conditions spelt out.

Ruling on the suit, the president of the court, Imoleayo Akinrodoye, admitted each of the defendants to N100,000 bail with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Mrs Akinrodoye said one of such sureties must be a community leader and the other, not less than a level 10 officer in the Oyo State Civil Service.

Considering the COVID-19 test certificate criterion given by the correctional centre, Mrs Akinrodoye ordered that the defendants be remanded at Mapo police cell.

She subsequently adjourned the case until February 15 for the continuation of trial.