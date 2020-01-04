<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, an energy expert and Chief Wasiu Ajimobi, brother of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, were among the 14 newly promoted chiefs by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Adegoke, Ajimobi and 12 others were promoted on Friday during a ceremony held at the Popoyemoja palace of the traditional ruler in Ibadan.

Adegoke, formerly Mogaji of Abose family, is now the Ajia Balogun of Ibadanland, while Ajimobi, formerly the Aare Onibon Balogun, is now the Lagunna Balogun of Ibadanland.

In his remarks, Adegoke said there was the need for the government to involve traditional rulers in governance, saying they are closer to the people.

He called for constitutional amendment by the National Assembly to accommodate roles for traditional rulers in governance.

“Traditional rulers are closer to the people than local government chairmen. It is very hard to see anyone who will not recognise their monarch but they may not even know their local government chairman.

“Therefore, for democracy to thrive, there is the need for the involvement of traditional rulers in governance,” he said.

Other chief that were elevated are Chief Gboyega Orogunmodi, from Bada Balogun to Oota Balogun of Ibadanland; Chief Adetunji Lanihun, from Gbonka Olubadan to Aregbe-Omo Olubadan; Chief Babajide Ayoade, from Ajia Balogun to Aregbe-Omo Balogun; Chief Dauda Gbadamosi, from Are Onibon Olubadan to Gbonka Olubadan and Chief Adetokunbo Akintola, from Jagun Balogun to Gbonka Balogun Ibadanland.

Others are Chief Oyeleke Oyekola, from Bada Olubadan to Are Onibon Olubadan; Chief Oluyinka Akande, from Ajia Olubadan to Bada Olubadan and Chief Olukorede Olubota, from Jagun Olubadan to Ajia Olubadan.

Also elevated are Mogaji Nureni Akanbi of Iba Oluyole family, to Aare Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland and Mogaji Kayode Kadelu of Kadelu family, now Bada Balogun of Ibadanland.

Others are Mogaji Aderoju Olasunkanmi of Aladorin family, to Jagun Olubadan of Ibadanland and Mogaji Olatunji Arulogun of Enimowu Arulogun family now Jagun Balogun Ibadanland.

Oba Adetunji commended the newly elevated chiefs for their contributions to the growth of Ibadanland, urging them not to relent in supporting developmental projects in the city.