The management of the Federal College of Agriculture, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, on Monday declared that the institution has been shut down with immediate effect.

This is coming few hours after students of the institution staged a peaceful protest over non-accreditation of their courses.

The protest, which disrupted the second semester examination billed to commence on Monday, saw the students converging at the administrative block of the institution, chanting various solidarity songs.

Student’s Union Government (SUG) President of the institution, Mr Ramon Balogun, while speaking, lamented the poor attitude of the institution’s management to the accreditation of courses, delay in the release of results, as well as poor welfare, which he said had affected their studies.

He appealed to the government and stakeholders to come to their aid for prompt and proper accreditation of all their courses.

Balogun also called for prompt release of their results so as not to affect their academic pursuit.

But, the management of the institution in a circular signed by the school Registrar, Abimbade Abass, said all students should embark on compulsory mid-semester break.

Abass disclosed that and hall of residence have been shut down.

He said, “With reference to SUG letter of request Ref: SUG/CEC/2019 it is hereby announced to all Staff and Students of the College that the management of the College at its meeting held on Monday, 29 April 2019 unanimously agreed that Students should embark on indefinite mid-Semester break as from today 29m April 2019.

“This decision was taken as a result of a letter of request submitted by the Students’ Union Government to the college Management and their protest seeking for the postponement of the Rain Semester Examinations.

“Consequently, all students should vacate their halls of their residence immediately while the management is working tirelessly to meet their demands.”